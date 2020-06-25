Pad & Quill is now introducing its new magnetic iPad Pro case today. Available for both the new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, the new bookbindery cases combine Pad & Quill’s penchant for archival quality fabrics with magnetic protection for the latest Apple tablets. As usual, 9to5Toys readers will get an even deeper deal than the already marked down pre-order listing as well. Head below for all the details.

Pad & Quill’s new magnetic iPad Pro case:

Pad & Quill has launched a number of new MacBook and iPad Pro cases this year. Those include the buckram linen option for Apple’s latest laptops and iPads as well as the leather Aria Smart Keyboard cover. But the premium Apple device accessory maker is back again today with its new magnetic iPad Pro case.

Officially known as the Octavo Slim Magnetic Case for iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9, it features a rare earth magnet array that securely attaches your iPad Pro to the case. Along with a “super-thin” design, this case is handmade at Pad & Quill’s historic bindery in St. Paul, USA, using “archival quality” buckram linen. Along with the smart cover magnetic on-off function, it can also prop your iPad Pro up on an angle and includes a 2-year warranty on the linen:

The Octavo Slim Magnetic case is designed to work when your Magic or Smart Keyboard are taking a break. Simply lift the iPad off your keyboard and magically attach to the Octavo. Prop on your lap, use like paperback and sketch or surf away.

Pricing and Availability:

The new magnetic iPad Pro case from Pad & Quill comes in at $109.95 and $119.95 for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, respectively. However, those totals are currently marked down to $99.95 and $109.95 during the pre-order phase and will drop even more to $84.96 and $93.46 shipped when you apply code PQ15 at checkout. You can also choose to add an extra interior pocket to the new Octavo Slim cases for an additional $8.95 via the pull-down menu on the listing pages.

Pre-orders are expected to begin shipping in “late July.”

9to5Toys’ Take:

While the actual fabric design is nothing overly new from Pad & Quill here, it is implementing a nice magnet fixture to make use of that feature on the new iPad Pros. Nothing groundbreaking, but if you’re into these higher-end, premium material iPad covers, the new Octavo Slim and the rest of Pad & Quill’s lineup is definitely worth a closer look. Just remember to use the promo code above on anything you might have your eye on to knock an additional 15% off your total.

