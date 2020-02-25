Last week Pad & Quill unveiled its new Cafe Cuff Apple Watch band at 20% off, but today we are taking a look at the new Aria Smart Keyboard Case for the 11-inch iPad Pro. This new leather-bound case from Pad & Quill is designed to add some protection to your precious iPad and perfectly fits the 11-inch iPad Pro with a Smart Keyboard Folio in place. And, as usual, we are seeing an impressive launch discount. All the details are down below.

Last we heard from Pad & Quill, the accessory maker was unveiling new Apple Watch bands with the full-grain leather Lowry and more recently, the Cafe Cuff. Before that, the company debuted its new Walnut wood iPhone 11 cases, but today we are turning our attention to its latest Aria iPad Pro cover.

Aria Smart Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 11:

Tapping into the usual set of premium materials we have come to love from the brand, the Aria Smart Keyboard Case is surrounded in America leather with a ballistic nylon interior and the usual heavy-duty marine-grade nylon stitching. Inside, you’ll find more than enough space to charge your Apple Pencil 2, as well as a document pocket, and a discreet signature from the artisan that made your case.

Break it in! We used only the good thick leather to make this iPad Pro case. You will experience American leather that breaks in over time and gets more beautiful with use. This high-quality leather starts off a little stiff and softens with use as it wraps your iPad in love for years to come.

Smart Keyboard Folios Welcome

All held in place with an elastic strap enclosure, the Aria Smart Keyboard Case was specifically designed to accomodate 11-inch iPad Pros already attached to Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio.

Scheduled to begin shipping the week of March 1, the regularly $110 iPad Pro case is now marked down to $99.95 shipped. However, use code PQ15 at checkout to drop the total down to $84.96 shipped. The company also makes a 12.9-inch model that will also drop in price significantly using the code above.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While there’s nothing overly ground-breaking about the new Aria Smart Keyboard Case, it is nice to see manufacturers offering up options that will accomodate Smart Keyboard Folio users. Pad & Quill’s attention to detail and 25-year leather warranty are always a nice touch too. But speaking of iPad and the like, we happen to have huge deals running on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Keyboard Folio right now among even more in our Apple deal hub.

