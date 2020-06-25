Get three Apple Watch sport bands in your choice of colors for $10 (33% off)

RIMDON (97% positive feedback) via Amazon offers a 3-pack of Idon Sport Apple Watch Bands in a variety of sizes and colors for $9.99 Prime shipped. That’s up to 33% off the regular going rate and the best offer we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re not ready to shell out $49 or more for Apple’s official sport bands, going this route is a great way to score new styles for less. These bands are compatible with all Apple Watch models. You can browse through the various sizes and colors on this landing page, making it easy to find just the right match for your style. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Given today’s $3 per unit price tag, you’d be hard-pressed to find Apple Watch sport bands with better ratings from thousands for less. Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide-range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from. You’ll find even more Apple Watch band deals in yesterday’s Spigen roundup.

It’s WWDC week and the Apple Watch discounts continue to roll in with various models on sale from $299. So if you’re currently enjoying a previous-generation model, now is a great time to upgrade. You can swing by our coverage from Monday for all of the latest deals on Apple’s new Watch.

More on Idon Apple Watch bands:

Various colors and Shorter(S/M)/ Longer (M/L) sizes for you to choose, personalize your watch to fit your mood and outfit in daily life, dress up your Watch and highlight your unique taste. Pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit. Metal parts are made of stainless steel.

