Get rid of bugs and pests outside with Cutter Backyard Bug Control for just $7

Amazon is offering Cutter Backyard Bug Control (HG-61067) for $6.98 Prime shipped. Also at Lowe’s. Normally $10, and still going for as much at Home Depot, today’s deal is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. You just have to screw the top of this 32-ounce bottle to a garden hose and then it’s time to start treating the yard. This one bottle has enough to cover up to 5,000-square feet of lawn and is designed to last for up to 12-weeks, which should get you through the end of summer. The best part is that there’s no mixing required, as it’s ready to spray once you hook up the hose. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Want to keep mosquitos away while hanging out around the patio? This 10-ounce citronella candle is a great option. At just $6.50 Prime shipped, it’ll last for up to 20-hours and help keep your patio bug-free.

However, if you’re willing to wait a little longer, Cutter has a citronella candle that lasts for up to 30-hours at just $6 Prime shipped. That’ll save you around $0.50 from the citronella candle above and last 10-hours longer, as long as you can make it to mid-July before delivery.

Cutter Backyard Bug Control features:

Kills fast: kills mosquitoes, listed ant types, fleas and other listed insects

Quickflipphoseeenddsprayerr:hose-end-sprayer activates spray at the flip of a switch – just grip, flip and go

Lasts all summer: controls up to 12 weeks against house crickets, carpenter ants, harvester ants, lady beetles and earwigs

