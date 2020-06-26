Mophie and InvisibleShield are introducing new products designed to keep yourself and your smartphones safe from all of the germs lurking out in the world. With the COVID-19 pandemic far from over, it’s beginning to look like we may really be in it for the long haul. As such, considering ways to keep your everyday devices clean has taken on a new level of urgency. Mophie and InvisibleShield are each introducing new products today that squarely compete with PhoneSoap, the first-to-market cleaning solution that fights germs on your device. One model simply uses UV to scrub, while the other introduces another level of functionality with wireless charging. Full details can be found below on both of this week’s announcements.

Mophie and InvisibleShield intro new phone sanitizers

In the months since our world has become engulfed by COVID-19, it’s become increasingly difficult to find an at-home phone cleaning solution. Apple has detailed the most appropriate ways to keep your device clean, but leaving it up to the user may not be the best idea.

Zagg is here with two new products from its sub-brands, one featuring wireless charging and another which simply focuses on the cleaning aspect. Considering that interest is at an all-time high in keeping personal devices clean, now appears to be a great time for Zagg to roll out a personal device cleaning system at two different price points.

If you’ve not seen these consumer-focused products before, Mophie and InvisibleShield’s respective accessories use UV lights to eliminate any lingering issues with germs. Both use multiple UV-C bulbs to kill basic surface bacteria. Each model plugs into a USB port, like a basic charger, as a means for powering the cleaning function. In both instances, you’ll need to lay your phone into a plastic coffin of sorts and the lights will do the rest.

The primary difference is that the Mophie version arrives with integrated wireless charging. Users will be able to count on 10W charging speeds with support for devices up to 6.9-inch in size.

Now, just to be clear, these devices won’t kill the COVID-19 virus. But it will help curb some of the issues that linger when you take your phone out in public. The addition of wireless charging on the Mophie model is a nice touch and helps it differentiate from some other products on the market today.

Pricing and availability

Mophie’s wireless charging pad and cleaning device is priced at $80. You’ll pay $60 for the InvisibleShield version that lacks the ability to power up your device.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!