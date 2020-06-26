While we still have notable offers running on the popular Agent A as well as a host of The Room games below, it is now time to gather up all of the best Android app deals of the day. The massive Steam Summer Sale is now live for all you PC gamers, but we are also tracking a number of solid Android price drops today as well. Highlights of the lineup include titles like Day by Day Organizer PRO, Kenshō, Slaughter 3: The Rebels, Cartoon Craft, Wave, Majotori, Monster RPG 3, Potion Explosion, and much more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by a series of wearables including the Garmin fēnix 5S Plus, Fossil’s Surprise Event at up to 50% off and today’s Gold Box deals. However, we still have a series of notable handset offers including the Samsung Galaxy S20, Sony’s Xperia 1 OLED model, the Google Pixel 3a, and the TCL 10 Pro Android Smartphone. Along with all of today’s notable accessory deals in the Anker WWDC sale and this morning’s roundup, Chromebook offers continue today as well from the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook and HP’s 11.6-inch model to the Google Pixelbook Go 4K.

Day by Day is a planning application designed to fully implement Google Calendar and Google Tasks as an all-in-one Android application. With its help you can plan your future schedule using any Android device and this schedule will be available for all your phones and tablets connected to Internet. The app allows you to create events, tie them to a certain start/end time and set due date. An event can be postponed if needed. When creating an event you are prompted to set a reminder which will keep you informed of your schedule.

