It looks like new development documents are adding even more validity to Xbox Series S, a more affordable Xbox Series X code-named Lockhart. Rumors have been in the air for quite sometime regarding the existence of a second version of Xbox Series X and it’s starting to look more and more like a reality. Head below for all the details.

Project Scarlett — a sort of code-named used for Microsoft’s next-generation offering — consisted of two projects known as Anaconda and Lockhart. As The Verge noted, Xbox Series X has a snake literally etched into the internals, leading many to believe a more affordable Xbox Series X currently known as Lockhart is on the way.

While Lockhart was already expected to be in development by many, new developer documentation known as “ XDK/GDK release notes for June 2020” once again mentions Lockhart, leading many to believe an announcement is all but imminent at this point:

More proof of Lockhart, this time from the XDK/GDK release notes for June 2020. pic.twitter.com/hulDoC9owv — TitleOS (@XB1_HexDecimal) June 24, 2020

Reports claim this new, more affordable Xbox Series X will indeed be officially called Xbox Series S. Anyone familiar with the current generation Xbox lineup will immediately recognize the naming scheme: Xbox One X is the more powerful option with the Xbox One S eventually falling back to entry level status.

While it initially seemed like this Xbox Series S would be some kind of all-digital machine, some folks seem to think otherwise. The Verge claims the Xbox Series S is essentially an under-clocked Series X with specs somewhere much closer to an Xbox One X at this point. That doesn’t nessarily sound like an all-digital offering to me, but rather some kind of extremely affordable entry level to Microsoft’s next-generation of gaming. Although it’s hard to say at this point. Reports seem to suggest Xbox Series S, whatever it ends up being, is set for release this year.

Considering Sony just shocked the gaming world with our first look at the PlayStation 5 earlier this month, alongside a most likely more affordable all-digital version, it would only stand to reason Microsoft would follow suit. However, the Xbox division has been mostly ahead of the game when it comes to an all-digital future, so Microsoft might very well have more tricks up its sleeves than Xbox Series X and a digital version. Could we see Xbox Series X, a trimmed down Xbox Series S, and some kind of digital machine as well? It doesn’t really seem like it at this point with only two code-named machines ever being mentioned (for the most part), but only time will tell now.

