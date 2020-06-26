Home Depot’s 1-day garage opener and smart home sale takes up to 25% off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 25% off garage door openers and accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Hub for $29.98. That’s down 25% from the regular going rate and the best offer we’ve seen in months. Amazon is currently charging the full price. Chamberlain’s myQ Hub brings smart home control to your compatible garage door opener. You’ll be able to set automatic schedules and even pair it together with smart lighting around your home. It’s compatible with popular ecosystems like HomeKit, Google Assistant, and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review for more. Continue reading for additional top picks from today’s sale.

If you’re looking to upgrade your garage door opener, consider going with the Genie PowerLift 1/2 HP at $158. Typically closer to $200, today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in a few months. This garage door opener offers an enclosed rail structure, which Genie promises will deliver improved “safety and long-term reliability.” You’ll receive a wall-mounted control panel, two openers for your cars, and a handful of other installation accessories. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Home Depot’s 1-day sale is packed with additional deals on garage door openers for all budgets and setups. Browse through the entire selection here to save up to 25% off the regular going rate. Jump over to our smart home guide for additional price drops on everyday essentials for your space, including this deal on the Meross Wi-Fi Door Opener at $28.

Chamberlain myQ Hub features:

In just minutes, your garage door opener can get a major upgrade. Open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone. Receive alerts when the garage door opens and closes. With Chamberlain’s myQ Smart Garage Hub, your smartphone, Wi-Fi and any compatible garage door opener, you are connected and in control. No matter where you are, you can check to see if your garage door is open or closed and then control it from anywhere.

