Philips Hue’s mix and match sale takes up to 20% off bulbs, accessories, more

Philips Hue has launched a new a mix and match promotion that’s taking up to 20% off a selection of its smart light bulbs and more. You’ll be able to save 10% when buying four lights, 15% on five, and then the full 20% on six. The discount will be applied in cart and shipping is free across the board. Included in the sale are the new Philips Hue filament bulbs, alongside its motion sensors, Tap switches, and much more. So whether you’re looking to expand a setup or jump in for the first time, there’s plenty of ways to save. Philips Hue smart home gear is well-reviewed across the board. Shop the entire sale right here or you can head below for some of our top picks.

An easy recommendation would be to take advantage of today’s sale to score some of the new Philips Hue E26 Filament Globes, which typically sell for $33. Picking up six will drop the price to $26 each, or $158.35 total. That saves you $40 and marks a new all-time low per bulb. These dimmable lights let you bring the Edison-style aesthetic to your smart home complete with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control.

Alternatively, you could expand your setup with some new accessories. The Hue motion sensor is a popular option that I can’t recommend enough. Alongside its ability to detect motion, there’s also a light sensor and temperature monitoring features. The Hue Tap Switch is another accessory eligible for today’s promotion and worth considering if you’re looking to bring some physical controls to your smart home.

Philips Hue Filament bulb features:

Capture the popular look of Edison bulbs, featuring a distinct glowing inner coil and transparent globe, with smart filament bulbs. These smart retro-style LED bulbs combine the look and feel of simple vintage design with the power of Philips Hue smart lighting.

