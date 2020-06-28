Grab a new pair of work boots in Amazon’s up to 40% off 1-day sale from $61

Today only, as part of its The Big Style Sale, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of workwear starting at $61. Included in this sale, you’ll find plenty of different boots from brands like KEEN, Wolverine, and Bates. One standout though happens to be on the Bates Men’s Shock 6-inch Side Zip Boot at $90.50. Down from $145, today’s offer saves you 38%, marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen this year, and is the lowest we’ve seen in over 3-years. This pair of waterproof boots is comprised of a leather and nylon upper build complemented by protective TPU panels. Plus, there’s also a breathable mesh tongue for added comfort while on the job. Over 310 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of Amazon’s workwear sale right here for some additional styles. If the lead deal wasn’t quite to your liking, you’ll find plenty where that came from, including options for men and women priced from $61.

Amazon’s clothing and apparel deals don’t end there today, as we’re seeing plenty of other offers on gear for you and even your little ones. Swing by our fashion guide for everything you’ll find discounted, including a Tommy Hilfiger sale and more.

B ates Shock 6-inch Side Zip Boot features:

The Bates Shock 6″ Side Zip boot lessens fatigue and raises your comfort level with its durable construction, supportive cushioning, and long-lasting traction so you can perform at your best. Style number: E07006. Waterproof leather and nylon upper with protective TPU panels.

