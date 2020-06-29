Save 30% on LEGO Overwatch, Minecraft, Star Wars, and more from under $3

Barnes & Noble is currently taking 30% off a selection of LEGO kits with prices starting at under $3. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 and in-store pickup is available in many cases, as well. Throughout the sale you’ll be able to save on everything from LEGO City, Ninjago, and Creator to Star Wars, Minecraft, Overwatch, and much more. Alongside seeing deals on plenty of kits that rarely go on sale, we’re tracking plenty of new lows for this year, and even the best all-time prices in some cases. Be sure to act fast though, as some kits are beginning to sell out. Head below for all of our top picks.

Top LEGO deals include:

For more LEGO action, be sure to take a look at the upcoming collaboration with National Geographic, as well as the new Seinfeld set that’s in the works. You’ll also find even more LEGO deals in our roundup from last week.

LEGO Overwatch Bastion set features:

A fully reconfigurable LEGO Overwatch 75974 Bastion figure for your favorite Overwatch fan! One of the most recognizable Overwatch characters from the internationally acclaimed team-based action game, this buildable toy display model can be configured in recon mode or reconfigured into sentry mode without any rebuilding! Fans will love the realistic detail of this Overwatch toy and will want to display it near their gaming setup – an Overwatch collectible for every fan!

