Assemble LEGO’s Technic RC Stunt Racer at $80 (Save $19), more from $13

- Jun. 23rd 2020 1:20 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Technic Remote Controlled Stunt Racer for $80.99 shipped. Usually selling for $100, like you’ll find direct from LEGO, today’s offer is good for a 19% discount, comes within $1 of our previous mention for the Amazon low, and is the best we’ve tracked in months. Assemble your very own remote controlled LEGO stunt racer with this 324-piece set. It stacks up to over 8-inches long and utilizes LEGO’s Power Function motors, allowing you to drive the creation with an included remote. Plus, it can be reassembled into another brick-built vehicle with the same RC functionality. Head below for additional LEGO deals priced from $13.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Just earlier today, LEGO announced three new Ideas creations headlined by a brick-built version of the Seinfeld apartment. That follows up last week’s unveil of the fall Star Wars lineup, which is packed with seven new builds from the Clone Wars, Galaxy’s Edge, and more.

Then once you’ve had your fill of LEGO, go stock up on Hot Wheels with its smartphone-enabled Race Portal at $20 and individual vehicles from under $3.

LEGO Technic Remote Controlled Stunt Racer features:

Pull high-speed wheelies, spins and turns, and traverse rough terrain with this fully motorized LEGO® Technic™ 42095 Remote-Controlled Stunt Racer. This tough model features large ground-gripping tracks with large rear sprockets for optimal acceleration, plus a modern design with a fresh yellow and blue color scheme and decorative stickers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best LEGO Deals

Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Deals - Architecture, Angry Birds, DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, Ninjago, City, Pirates, Dimensions, Creator and more
Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go