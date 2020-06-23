Assemble LEGO’s Technic RC Stunt Racer at $80 (Save $19), more from $13

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Technic Remote Controlled Stunt Racer for $80.99 shipped. Usually selling for $100, like you’ll find direct from LEGO, today’s offer is good for a 19% discount, comes within $1 of our previous mention for the Amazon low, and is the best we’ve tracked in months. Assemble your very own remote controlled LEGO stunt racer with this 324-piece set. It stacks up to over 8-inches long and utilizes LEGO’s Power Function motors, allowing you to drive the creation with an included remote. Plus, it can be reassembled into another brick-built vehicle with the same RC functionality. Head below for additional LEGO deals priced from $13.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Just earlier today, LEGO announced three new Ideas creations headlined by a brick-built version of the Seinfeld apartment. That follows up last week’s unveil of the fall Star Wars lineup, which is packed with seven new builds from the Clone Wars, Galaxy’s Edge, and more.

Then once you’ve had your fill of LEGO, go stock up on Hot Wheels with its smartphone-enabled Race Portal at $20 and individual vehicles from under $3.

LEGO Technic Remote Controlled Stunt Racer features:

Pull high-speed wheelies, spins and turns, and traverse rough terrain with this fully motorized LEGO® Technic™ 42095 Remote-Controlled Stunt Racer. This tough model features large ground-gripping tracks with large rear sprockets for optimal acceleration, plus a modern design with a fresh yellow and blue color scheme and decorative stickers.

