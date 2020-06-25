Ring’s Retrofit Alarm Kit will modernize your existing setup at $150 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Ring Retrofit Alarm Kit for $149.99 shipped. That’s $49 off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. If you’ve already armed your home, Ring Retrofit Alarm Kit is here to modernize it. This opens the door for up-to-date connectivity and capabilities that an older system may be lacking. Once set up, doors or windows with existing wired contact sensor zones will show up as a part of your new Ring setup. This can take quite a bit of hassle out of removing and replacing what you currently have. Yet another perk is that you’ll be able to easily expand your setup with all of the products within the Ring ecosystem. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Speaking of the Ring ecosystem, have you seen our coverage of the new, sleeker design? The company also recently unveiled its new Ring Video Doorbell 3, so be sure to read up on it to learn more.

That’s not the only Ring deal we’ve found today. In fact, its Floodlight Camera has fallen to $199, slicing $50 off the top. As its name implies, this 2-in-1 solution can record activity using its camera and also illuminate your space thanks to two built-in lights.

Ring Retrofit Alarm Kit features:

This product is for customers with functional wired contact sensor zones from an existing security system who wish to make the switch to the Ring Alarm system. The Ring Alarm system (sold separately) is required to enable Retrofit Alarm Kit functionalities.

Connect your existing wired contact sensor zones from an existing security system to the Ring Alarm system with Retrofit Alarm Kit.

When connected to Retrofit Alarm Kit, doors or windows with existing wired contact sensor zones will function as part of the Ring Alarm system. Receive mobile notifications and arm or disarm your Ring Alarm system from the Ring app.

