Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 25W USB-C Wall Charger kit $19 (46% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 25W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger for $18.90 Prime shipped. Having dropped from $35, like you’ll find at Best Buy and Samsung, today’s offer is good for a 46% discount, beats our previous mention by $7, and marks a new Amazon low. Samsung’s 25W USB-C charging kit includes everything you need to take advantage of speedy refuel times whether you’re using a flagship smartphone, tablet, or other device. The compact wall adapter is then paired with a Power Delivery-enabled cable. If your current at-home charging setup isn’t up to spec, this is a great way to quickly replenishing your handset’s power throughout the day. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,300 customers.
Don’t wanna pay the Samsung tax on this charging kit? This well-reviewed option will only run you $11 at Amazon. It lacks a detachable cable, but will still be able to replenish your device at 25W speeds. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Charge your Samsung Galaxy Note10 smartphone with this Samsung USB-C fast charging wall charger. The adapter delivers up to 3 amps for swift, stable charging, and the 25W super-fast-charge capability uses Power Delivery for efficient charging.
This Samsung USB-C fast charging wall charger has a detachable USB-C to USB-C cable for charging and syncing your smartphone with compatible laptops while on the go. Up to 25W output with USB 3.0 PD compatible devices, including Samsung Galaxy Note10.
