Jenga Fortnite now $12 (Reg. up to $22) + Monopoly, Game of Thrones, more

- Jul. 1st 2020 3:59 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Hasbro Jenga Fortnite Edition game for $11.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $22 at Best Buy and currently going for $15 at Target, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since a brief offer in late 2019 and the best we can find. This is the classic wooden block tower building game you remember, but with a Fortnite theme and some tweaked rules. Players must get their Fortnite character block to the top of the tower without knocking the whole thing down or it’s game over. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

While you’ll find some additional board and card game deals below, if the Jenga Fortnite Edition doesn’t do anything for you, check out the classic. It comes in at slightly less on Amazon and with the expected 4+ star rating from over 16,000 Amazon customers.

More board/card game deals:

While we are on the subject, don’t forget you can download and print out completely free versions of Pandemic Hot Zone North America and the Cards Against Humanity Family Edition. Here’s a closer look at the upcoming Pokémon TCG board game and the Game of Thrones adaption set for PC.

More on Hasbro Jenga Fortnite Edition:

  • Jenga game with a Fortnite twist: It’s an exciting Jenga game with artwork, themes, and characters inspired by the popular Fortnite online video game
  • Spin, stack, climb: Players spin the spinner and follow the commands: the number and type of Blocks to stack, and how many layers their Fortnite character must climb
  • Don’t fall short: Players move their own pegs up and their opponents’ Pegs down as they remove and stack blocks. But if the tower falls As they climb or stack — it’s game over for them

Adorama July 4 sale

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service.
