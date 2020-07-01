Last month we caught a glimpse of Panasonic’s plans for a new collection of wireless earbuds. With features like customizable ANC and fairly affordable price tags, it was easy to note why these upcoming releases might strike a chord with consumers. Fast forward to today, and we’re now getting a full in-depth look at all of Panasonic’s planned offers for this year. This includes even more offerings than we previously saw, with prices ranging from $120 to $250. Here’s a full breakdown of pricing and everything on the way from Panasonic’s new line of truly wireless earbuds.

Panasonic intros new line of wireless earbuds

The flagship offering from Panasonic is the Technics EAH-AZ70W, which is a premium, truly wireless offering. It falls under the Panasonic Technics sub-brand but is included with today’s offerings.

The EAH-AZ70W are noise-canceling earbuds with a truly wireless design that is packed with Panasonic’s Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling technology. Notable features here include voice assistant compatibility alongside IPX4 waterproofing. There’s also 6.5-hours of playback on a full charge, which falls in line with other offerings out there in terms of listening time. You can also use the included battery case as a means to enjoy two additional charges of the earbuds.

You’ll have to shell out $250 for the EAH-AZ70W earbuds, which are certainly on the pricier side of things.

Mid-range models out soon as well

We previously detailed Panasonic’s other announcements today about a month ago. However, there was little in the way of concrete pricing info in the US, along with unknown availability.

The new Panasonic RZ-S500W earbuds arrive with support for ANC, which helps cancel out the noise of your surroundings, wherever travels may take you. Panasonic provides a pretty impressive level of customization when partnered with its Audio Connect app. In fact, users will be able to choose from 50 different levels, and there’s even an ambient sound mode that will let some noise around you through. Additionally, you can count on up to 20-hours of playback, but that number drops to around six with ANC enabled.

If active noise cancellation isn’t a necessity, there’s another option as part of today’s news. The Panasonic RZ-S300W wireless earbuds offer some of the features, minus any efforts to curb excess noise leaking in.

The RZ-S500W will be $180 and available in white or black. The lower-end RZ-S300W is set to retail for $120 in your choice of black, white, or green. Additional colors are expected to be available later this year.

