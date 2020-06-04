If another set of truly wireless earbuds hits the market, but no one hears them arrive, do they really exist? Panasonic says yes as its latest audio release arrives to take out a wildly crowded product category that’s grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. Officially, two new pairs of earbuds are set to arrive this year following an introduction back at CES 2020. The active noise canceling RZ-S500W and the lower-priced (and more compact) RZ-S300W are on tap as this year’s latest audio release. Both join at a time where fewer people are going to the gym and the truly wireless space is more competitive than ever before.

Panasonic RZ-S500W offers customizable ANC

There was a time where active noise cancellation, or ANC, was an afterthought for wireless earbuds. But after AirPods Pro made it more normal, as opposed to the exception, there’s become a growing demand and even expectation for this feature.

The new Panasonic RZ-S500W earbuds arrive with support for this popular spec, which helps cancel out the noise of your surroundings, wherever travels may take you. Panasonic provides a pretty impressive level of customization when partnered with its Audio Connect app. In fact, users will be able to choose from 50 different levels, and there’s even an ambient sound mode that will let some noise around you through. Additionally, you can count on up to 20-hours of playback, but that number drops to around six with ANC enabled.

RZ-S300W offers a more budget-friendly approach

If active noise cancellation isn’t a necessity, there’s another option as part of today’s news. The Panasonic RZ-S300W wireless earbuds offer some of the features, minus any efforts to curb excess noise leaking in.

Notable features here include up to 30-hours of battery life on a single charge. However, that number includes the battery case, an old trick that more and more companies are leaning on. Additionally, it offers IPX4 splashproof protection and support for Google Assistant.

Pricing and availability

Panasonic’s latest is expected to hit European shelves first before arriving stateside shortly after. Here’s the breakdown on pricing, the RZ-S500W will be $199 and available in white or black. The lower-end RZ-S300W is set to retail for $129 in your choice of black, white, or green.

9to5Toys’ Take

Alright, more earbuds. It’s a crowded category these days as more and more brands enter this market and look to make a splash. There’s a lot to like from a pricing perspective here, as Panasonic wisely undercuts AirPods on price, which should help the reception overall.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!