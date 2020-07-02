Let iRobot’s Roomba 860 Robo Vac do the work at $200 (Refurb, Orig. $500)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the iRobot Roomba 860 Robotic Vacuum for $199.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $500 in new condition, like it still fetches direct from iRobot, today’s offer is $80 under the usual refurbished price and the lowest we can find. Using an Aero Force 3-stage cleaning system with tangle-free multi-surface brushes, this model will auto-adjust to various floor types including carpets and hardwood. Alongside iAdapt navigation sensors to help the vacuum avoid obstacles, a dual mode virtual wall barrier is included to focus your robot’s cleaning power even more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

This “product has been professionally inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers.” It is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

For an even more affordable alternative, check out the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robot Vac. This one comes in at $160 and is compatible with Alexa. It doesn’t include the virtual wall barrier but you’ll get the same auto-charging dock, similar scheduling features, and it carries even better ratings from over 2,600 Amazon customers.

We also have deals available on Roborock’s laser-guided S4, the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 937, and the Samsung R7070 Robot Vacuum. That’s on top of the WORX Landroid Robotic Mower at $240 off.

More on the iRobot Roomba 860 Robotic Vacuum:

Cleans all floor types – The Auto-Adjust cleaning head automatically adapts is height to keep the Multi-Surface Brushes in close contact with different floor surfaces, effectively cleaning carpets and hard floors

Patented Aero Force 3-Stage Cleaning System uses tangle-free multi-surface brushes and power-lifting Suction with 5x the air power to pull in embedded dirt, debris, and pet hair from wherever it hides (compared to Roomba 600 & 700 series robots)

Schedule up to 7x/wk to keep floors cleaner every day or just press CLEAN and Roomba gets to work

