Samsung R7070 Robot Vacuum eliminates a chore at $186 off, more from $150

Amazon is offering the Samsung R7070 Robot Vacuum for $513.34 shipped. That’s up to $186 off the typical rate there, beats Best Buy’s sale price by $70, and is among some of the best pricing we’ve seen over the last couple months. This robotic vacuum sports smart integrations with everything from Alexa and Assistant to SmartThings and more. Samsung touts that this offering sports as much as 40x more powerful suction when compared with competitors. Runtime lasts for up to 90-minutes, ensuring it can comfortably sweep most homes until floors are spotless. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more vacuum deals priced from $150.

Update: We’ve now discovered that Dyson Direct via Rakuten has its refurbished V6 Cord-Free Vacuum for $149.99 shipped. That’s $149 off original pricing, and is within $20 of the lowest price we have tracked. Don’t forget to sign up for a free Rakuten account to bag a bit of rewards cash with your purchase. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

We’ve also spotted that AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S for $179.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically priced at $230, today’s deal shaves $50 off, making this offer easily go head-to-head with some of the best offers we’ve tracked. It can clean for up to 100-minutes on a single charge and measures just 2.85-inches tall. Despite having powerful suction it’s said to sound only as loud as a microwave. This Amazon best-seller is rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now that your home is spic-and-span, why not upgrade your space’s look with Novogratz’s Tallulah Futon? It’s currently $80 off, allowing you to scoop it up for $320. A 2-in-1 design lets it operate as a bed at night then disguise itself as a fashionable couch during the day.

Samsung R7070 Robot Vacuum features:

40x More Suction Power – Delivers 40x more powerful cleaning on all floor types when compared to a conventional robot vacuum with a circular design

Self Clean Brush automatically detangles and removes pet hair that collects around the brush

Edge Clean Master – An innovative rubber blade that extends out to clean hard to reach areas like corners and along the edges of the wall.

