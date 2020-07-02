Make fresh juice every morning with this masticating juicer at $77 (Reg. $140)

GooBang Doo US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ABOX CalmDo Masticating Slow Juicer for $76.99 shipped with the code ANGR3JLC and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $140, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’ve ever wanted to have fresh juice at home, it’s crucial to have a masticating juicer. Everything in this juicer is detachable and dishwasher-safe, according to the manufacturer, making cleanup super simple. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For something a bit different, this juicer comes in at $35 shipped. While it’s not masticating, you’ll still enjoy freshly juiced beverages every morning with ease here.

However, if smoothies are more your thing, this personal blender is available for just $30 shipped at Amazon. It won’t do a great job at juicing, but blending it excels at, making it great for smoothies or milkshakes.

ABOX CalmDo Juicer features:

Up to 90% High Purity Juice Yield: 70PRM slow masticating and grinding, extracts the maximum amount of nutrients and vitamins from minimum amounts of fruits and vegetables. Less waste, foaming, heat and oxidation than the centrifugal juicers

