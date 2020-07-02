Satechi’s July 4th sale takes 20% off its wireless charging accessories, more

Satechi is celebrating the 4th of July with its latest sale, taking 20% off a selection of wireless charging accessories and more when code WIRELESS has been applied at checkout. One highlight is on the Trio Wireless Charging Pad for $96 shipped. Down from $120, today’s offer is $6 under our previous mention and matching the all-time low. With the ability to simultaneously refuel three devices at once, this Qi charger can provide up to 7.5W of power to your iPhone. There’s also a dedicated slot for AirPods as well as an integrated Apple Watch charging puck to complete the package. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional standouts from the Satechi sale.

Other Satechi sale highlights include:

Earlier this morning we spotted a 33% discount on Anker’s Apple Watch and iPhone charger at $20, which enters on top of the brand’s latest Amazon sale that’s still live from earlier in the week. You’ll also find plenty of other charging gear in our smartphone accessories guide.

Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad features:

The Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad simplifies wireless charging with a convenient place for all your devices – so you’ll never be without a charge. With faster-charging technology and intelligent safety features, the Charging Pad quickly powers a Qi-enabled smartphone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro all at the same time.

