Teva 4th of July Sale has you ready for summer with up to 30% off sandals, more

- Jul. 2nd 2020 1:00 pm ET

0

For a limited time only, Teva’s Flash Sale takes up to 30% off new markdowns of sandals, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Terra Fi 5 Sandals. Originally priced at $100, however during the sale it’s marked down to $80. These shoes are lightweight and have superior traction, which is great for hiking. They also have a convenient hook-and-loop closure to get you in and out in a breeze. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Teva customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Voya Flip Flops are a must-have for just $30, which is $15 off the original rate. These versatile sandals can be easily dressed up or down. Plus, they’re available in four color options.

Our top picks for women include:

