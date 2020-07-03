DiscountMags has now kicked off its 4th of July magazine sale. From now through Monday, July 6, you can now score deep deals on a wide-range of titles starting from around $4.50 per year. Those include Wired, GQ, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Bon Appetit, Popular Science, Golf Digest, and many more. There are no shipping fees, auto renewals, or sales tax at DiscountMags. Head below for all of the details.

4th of July magazine sale:

While it’s hard to go wrong in this weekend’s 4th of July magazine sale, Wired magazine is now available for $4.63 per year with free delivery every month. This sale price is available for as many as 3-years as well. Regularly as much as $30 per year, it is currently on sale for $5 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Just remember, if you take the Amazon route you’ll have to manually cancel the sub before it lapses or Amazon will auto-renew it at full price.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the DiscountMags 4th of July sale right here for additional deals from $4.50. While time is winding down on the Deals of the Week magazine offers, you can still get in on those starting from $4 right here.

Amazon also has plenty of digital magazines on sale from $5 if you prefer to take the Kindle route. Speaking of which, here are your Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies, a solid deal on the Kindle Kids Edition, and the new Kindle Paperwhite colorways.

You’ll also want to browse through our summer reading list for the best new book releases and then head over to our ComiXology deals hub for graphic novels from $1.

More on Wired Magazine:

4th of July magazine sale: Readers flock to Wired magazine because the publisher understands that readers want more than just another computer magazine. Every issue covers topics like philosophy, art, science, and the culture of those playing on the Internet. You will find hot topics in the Start section such as airlines that burst on the scene by offering wireless access on planes. This section even jumps into worlds you won’t find covered in other magazines such as how some cultures use electronics in unusual ways.

