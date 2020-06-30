DiscountMags has now launched its Deals of the Week sale. Unlike the weekend promotions, this one focuses on four titles including Outdoor Photography, Food Network, and more with deals starting from $4 per year. There are no auto renewals, shipping fees, or sales tax at DiscountMags. More details below.

One notable option here is the 1-year Outdoor Photography magazine subscription for $4 with free delivery every month. Regularly as much as $40, it typically sells in the $15 range at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. As the name implies, this one covers all things outdoor photography including practical information and tips about capturing the best shots. You’ll also find a range of additional features highlighting cameras and lenses as well as other accessories and much more.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Deals of the Week offers right here and then head over to Amazon for even more from $5.

Swing by our summer reading list for some new books to enjoy in the sun as well as the First Reads June eBook freebies and this 2-month free trial of Kindle Unlimited.

On the graphical novel side of things, we have loads of new deals for you. A Marvel sale kicked off yesterday with deals starting from $1 and you’ll find plenty more discounted comics right here.

More on Outdoor Photography:

Outdoor Photographer contains practical information and tips regarding photographing nature, wildlife, sports, and landscape. Regular columns cover developments in 35mm and digital photography, camera accessories, film, lenses, outdoor gear and apparel, travel, ecological concerns, and workshops. Much of the information is highly technical, with discussions of lighting, exposure, filters, setup, and the right gear to take on location. Every issue also contains travel articles and a “Favorite Places” column that details great spots for outdoor photography, including how to get there, what to take, and the best times to visit.

