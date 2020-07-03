Anker Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds have an AirPod-like design: $43 (Reg. $75)

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Soundcore Liberty Air Truly Wireless Earbuds in both colors for $42.99 with the on-page coupon. That’s down $30 or more from the regular going rate and delivers one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. Our previous mention was closer to $50. While AirPods remain to be the cream of the crop in this category, Anker’s Liberty Airs offer plenty of features to like. You’ll get a familiar design alongside up to 5-hours of battery life. That number goes to 20-hours with the included carrying and charging case. You’ll find integrated touch controls on the earbuds themselves, with the ability to answer calls, handle playback, and adjust volume. We loved them in our hands-on review, and Amazon customers generally agree.

Those looking for a lower-cost alternative may want to consider Anker’s Soundbuds Slim+ at $30. You’ll lose the truly wireless design here, but nearly 50% off may be worth it for some. Notable features include up to 10-hours of battery life, IPX7 waterproof protection, and “superior sound.” Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Check out more deals in the latest Anker sale at Amazon for July 4th weekend. You’ll find all of our top picks on smart home accessories, USB-C gear, and more in our previous coverage. There’s also a nice price drop on eufy’s baby monitor from earlier this morning, as well, bringing the price down to $110 for just the second time.

Anker Liberty Air Earbuds feature:

Graphene-Enhanced Sound: Pioneering audio technology delivers highly accurate sound with superior clarity.

Crystal-Clear Calls: Listen and talk through both earpieces. Noise-canceling microphones eliminate background noise and enhance voice pick-up for flawless communication.

Leading Playtime: Get up to 5 hours of music from a single charge. The charging case takes the total playtime to 20 hours.

Integrated Touch Control: Use the earbuds to answer calls and play, pause, and skip music on-the-go.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

