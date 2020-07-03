Kickstart your Philips Hue setup with its $130 Color Ambiance bundle (32% off)

Best Buy is currently offering the Philips Hue Color Ambiance 3-Bulb Starter Kit with Hue Switch for $129.99 shipped. Down from its $190 going rate, today’s offer saves you 32%, is $20 under our previous mention, and matches the best we’ve seen this year. Included alongside the Hue bridge you’ll get three Color Ambiance LED bulbs as well as one of the brand’s dimmer switches. The entire package works with Siri, Alexa and Assistant, making this a notable way to kickstart your preferred smart home system. Over 575 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. More details below.

If you can live without the color lighting from the featured deal, going with the Philips Hue White Ambiance Bulbs at $25 each might be a better way to kickstart your setup. Each one touts Bluetooth connectivity, so you won’t even need the Hue Bridge to get started. Plus, you’ll be able to grab three bulbs for even less than the Color Ambiance bundle.

This morning eufy’s new baby monitor with HD feeds dropped to $110 following $20 price cut. That’s alongside ongoing offers on GE’s Enbrighten Z-Wave Dimmer Switch at $34.50 and Schlage’s smart Encode Deadbolt for $191. Now to mention everything else you’ll find in our smart home guide.

Philips Hue Color Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Limitless possibilities for extraordinary experiences. The Philips Hue white and color ambiance contains three bulbs, a bridge and a dimmer switch. It can transform your lighting into an extraordinary experience with colored and white light. Synchronize lights to your music, TV and games for immersive effects.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!