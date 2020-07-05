Sony’s popular WF-1000XM3 noise canceling earbuds fall to $170 (Reg. $228)

Dell is currently offering the Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds for $169.99 shipped. Down from its $228 going rate that you’ll pay at retailers like Amazon, today’s offer comes within $11 of the 2020 low from May and is the best we’ve seen since. Sporting the true wireless design that has become so common these days, Sony ups the ante on its pair of earbuds with “industry leading” noise canceling. Other notable features like up to 24-hours of battery life, touchpad controls, and adaptive sound control make these a compelling option. We found that to be the case in our hands-on review, and over 3,100 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. More details below.

Don’t want to pay a premium for the featured true wireless cans? The Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds are $35 at Amazon and a notable alternative if you can live without the noise canceling functionality. You’ll be able to enjoy water protection rated at IPX7, up to 20-hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4/5 star rating from over 4,200 customers.

Over in our headphones guide you’ll find deals on Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air marked down to $43 alongside the Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbuds at an Amazon low of $50.

Sony WF-1000XM3 features:

Freedom perfected in a truly wireless design, with industry leading noise canceling powered by Sony’s proprietary HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e. Form meets function with up to 24 total hours of battery life with quick charging, touchpad controls, premium sound quality, and smart features like Wearing Detection and Quick Attention Mode.

