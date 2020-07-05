Score a new low on Urbanears’ stylish Ralis Portable Speaker at $130 ($70 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Urbanears Ralis Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $129.99 shipped in Slate Blue. Saving you $70 from the going rate, today’s offer marks a new all-time low and is $20 under the current sale prices on other styles. Sporting a water-resistant design with 20-hour battery life, Urbanears Ralis delivers a sleek, portable form-factor with a built-in handle. This speaker is said to “recreate arich and spatial sound” despite its compact design. Alongside Bluetooth connectivity, there’s a USB port around back that doubles as a charger for your smartphone and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’re looking for an even more affordable speaker, you’ll definitely want to consider the well-reviewed OontZ Angle 3 at $26 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. With over 51,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

We’re also still tracking a $70 discount on the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 speaker, which has now dropped in price down to $130. That’s on top of all the speakers that you’ll find in the Bose outlet sale, which is discounting ANC headphones and more from $80.

U rbanears Ralis speaker features:

Stream high-quality audio while on the go with this mist gray Urbanears Ralis portable speaker. The rechargeable battery offers up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, and the control buttons on the top panel let you handle playback seamlessly. This Urbanears Ralis portable speaker has a carrying strap for convenient ferrying, and Bluetooth connectivity means you can play music from a distance of up to 30 feet.

