Threes! is a highly-rated iOS puzzle game and a former Apple Game of the Year winner. The ad-free version is regularly $6 on the App Store but is now seeing a very rare price drop. Available for all of your iOS devices, you can now download Threes! for just $1. After sitting firmly at $6 for nearly two-years, this is your first chance to own this one at discount in quite a while. Threes! is a “tiny puzzle that grows on you” and is said to provide endless challenge from a single game mode with an “endearing cast of characters.” Also a former Apple Design Award winner, it carries a 4+ star rating from thousands on the App Store, and has no in-app purchases or ads to get in the way. More details below.

Threes! is worth a try for anyone that enjoys an iOS puzzle game from time-to-time. It is ranked in the top 5 games of its type on the App Store, not to mention all the Apple accolades. But you’ll want to head over to this morning’s roundup for even more discounts. There you’ll find price drops on Golf Peaks, Icewind Dale, Earth 3D – World Atlas, AudioTools, and more. That’s on top of ongoing offers on Bloons TD 6 and the charming adventure game Botanicula.

iOS Universal: Threes!: $1 (Reg. $6)

Threes! iOS puzzle game

Threes is tiny puzzle that grows on you. This is the ad-free version. Explore our little game’s deep challenge and grow your mind beyond imagination. Optimized for iOS8 and human brains. Universal app for iPhone and iPads. ³ Endless challenge from one simple game mode…³ An endearing cast of characters…³ A heart-warming soundtrack Apple Game of the Year 2014!! Apple Design Award 2014 Winner

