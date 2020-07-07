Apple Watch band deals start under $8 with various colors and sizes

ImmSssDirect (98% positive feedback from thousands) via Amazon offers its Stainless Steel Apple Watch in various colors and sizes for $13.87 Prime shipped when promo code 30LMFHV8 is applied during checkout. Regularly $20, we’ve previously seen this band around $16 on sale. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model arrives in various colors, so you can match your style as needed. It also features an adjustable design that can be changed for those that need a tighter fit. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,400 Amazon reviewers. Hit the jump for additional deals.
Update 7/7 @ 12:10 p.m.: We’v’e now spotted the official Apple Watch Link Bracelet 42/44mm in Silver for $232.52 shipped. That’s $116 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by around $70.
Band-Mate (98% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers the tovelo Sport Nylon Loop Apple Watch Band from $7.64 in various styles and sizes. Regularly up to $12, today’s deal is amongst the best we’ve seen all-time. Ditch the pricier Apple MSRP and go with this third-party alternative that’s available in a number of different styles. With over 30 different styles to choose from, there’s plenty to like here. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
While we’re talking Apple Watch band deals, don’t miss this price drop on the official Modern Buckle at $99, which is a 33% savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Our roundup of the best third-party bands also has a number of additional styles to choose from.
Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band features:
- Made of premium stainless steel metal,elegant and luxury material, makes your apple watch personalized
- Simple and smooth curve makes your Apple Watch look more fashionable and decent,4 beautiful colors available(Silver,Rose Gold,Champagne Gold, Black).available for women,men and youth
- The size of the Apple Watch Bands is 5.9inch~8.7inch(150mm~220mm),there are 4 clasps on each side to adjust the length,Comes with Band Adjustment Tool
- Hassle-free after-sale service: Refund or resend if there is any quality problems, life-time friendly customer service!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!