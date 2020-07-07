CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle matching Amazon low at $9 (Reg. $15)

- Jul. 7th 2020 3:44 pm ET

0

Amazon is now offering the 32-ounce CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15 direct and at Target, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find. A great way to refresh your aging gym/work water bottle, this one features a BPA-free design that is “leak-proof” and “simple to clean.” Other features include an ergonomic high-flow spout and the magnetic handle that allows the cap to be safely stowed out of the way without worrying about losing it. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,800 Amazon customers, it also ships with a lifetime guarantee. More details below.

Today’s deal bring the popular CamelBak Chute down to the same price as the normally rock-bottom Pogo BPA-Free Plastic Water Bottle. But you can save slightly more by going with the Contigo Jackson Water Bottle at $8 Prime shipped. This one also ships with a lifetime warranty but with lighter capacity to match the slightly lower price tag (24-ounces).

Once you have your new gym water bottle sorted out, browse through the multitude of ongoing deals on workout apparel. You’ll find plenty of deals starting from $8 at Reebok, Foot Locker, Eastbay, Hautelook’s Golf Sale, and many others right here.

More on the CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle:

  • Hydration made simple: The Camelbak chute mag is a BPA free water bottle that is leak proof when closed; It delivers high water flow without a mess and is lightweight, durable, and dishwasher safe
  • Magnetic handle: this camelbak chute mag water bottle features a universal cap that is engineered with a magnetic handle that keeps the cap stowed while drinking. The universal cap is compatible with eddy+ and hot cap vessels
  • Easy to clean & BPA free : This camelbak water bottle is made from high quality materials that are simple to clean; plastic materials are 100 percent free of BPA, BPS and BPF

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
