CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle matching Amazon low at $9 (Reg. $15)

Amazon is now offering the 32-ounce CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15 direct and at Target, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find. A great way to refresh your aging gym/work water bottle, this one features a BPA-free design that is “leak-proof” and “simple to clean.” Other features include an ergonomic high-flow spout and the magnetic handle that allows the cap to be safely stowed out of the way without worrying about losing it. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,800 Amazon customers, it also ships with a lifetime guarantee. More details below.

Today’s deal bring the popular CamelBak Chute down to the same price as the normally rock-bottom Pogo BPA-Free Plastic Water Bottle. But you can save slightly more by going with the Contigo Jackson Water Bottle at $8 Prime shipped. This one also ships with a lifetime warranty but with lighter capacity to match the slightly lower price tag (24-ounces).

Once you have your new gym water bottle sorted out, browse through the multitude of ongoing deals on workout apparel. You’ll find plenty of deals starting from $8 at Reebok, Foot Locker, Eastbay, Hautelook’s Golf Sale, and many others right here.

More on the CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle:

Hydration made simple: The Camelbak chute mag is a BPA free water bottle that is leak proof when closed; It delivers high water flow without a mess and is lightweight, durable, and dishwasher safe

Magnetic handle: this camelbak chute mag water bottle features a universal cap that is engineered with a magnetic handle that keeps the cap stowed while drinking. The universal cap is compatible with eddy+ and hot cap vessels

Easy to clean & BPA free : This camelbak water bottle is made from high quality materials that are simple to clean; plastic materials are 100 percent free of BPA, BPS and BPF

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!