Foot Locker July 4th Sale takes 25% off orders of $50: Nike, adidas, more

- Jul. 3rd 2020 2:57 pm ET

0

Foot Locker 4th of July Sale offers 25% off orders of $50 or more with promo code FOURTH25 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on adidas, Nike, Jordan, New Balance, Under Armour, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Nike Air Max 270 Shoes are currently on sale for $112 and originally were priced at $150. These sneakers are great for working out or everyday occasions. They’re available in several color options and have a breathable knit fabric to help you stay cool in warm weather. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Foot Locker customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our guide to the best July 4th Fashion Deals.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Foot Locker

Foot Locker

About the Author