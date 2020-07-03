Foot Locker July 4th Sale takes 25% off orders of $50: Nike, adidas, more

Foot Locker 4th of July Sale offers 25% off orders of $50 or more with promo code FOURTH25 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on adidas, Nike, Jordan, New Balance, Under Armour, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Nike Air Max 270 Shoes are currently on sale for $112 and originally were priced at $150. These sneakers are great for working out or everyday occasions. They’re available in several color options and have a breathable knit fabric to help you stay cool in warm weather. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Foot Locker customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our guide to the best July 4th Fashion Deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- adidas Originals NMD R1 $90 (Orig. $130)
- Nike Air Max 270 Shoes $112 (Orig. $150)
- Nike LeBron 17 Sneakers $112 (Orig. $160)
- Nike Tech Fleece Joggers $82 (Orig. $110)
- Nike Air Vapormax Flyknit $135 (Orig. $190)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3 $150 (Orig. $200)
- adidas Originals NMD R1 $33 (Orig. $130)
- Nike React Element 55 $82 (Orig. $130)
- Nike Joyride Run Flyknit $109 (Orig. $180)
- Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit $120 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
