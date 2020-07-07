Reebok boosts your workouts with extra 60% off sale styles from just $8

Reebok offers an extra 60% off sale styles with promo code SALE60 at checkout. Reebok Unlocked Members (free to sign up) receive free delivery. The men’s Nano 9 Training Shoes are on sale for $50, which is $100 off the original rate. These shoes are designed to absorb impact on runs and training sessions. They’re also cushioned for added comfort and have a flexible fabric to promote natural movements. Plus, you can choose from an array of fun color options for summer. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

For women, the Workout Ready Mesh Tights are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $50, however during the sale you can find them for $16. These tights have a high-waisted flattering fit and they’re sweat-wicking.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide with additional deals today from top brands including Hunter, Dockers, and more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!