Amazon 1-day Fisher-Price sale from $4: Coding kits, Thomas and Friends, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off Fisher-Price toys, play sets, and more. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings. A perfect chance to score some new gear to keep the kids busy or just to scratch some upcoming birthday gifts off your list, the deals start from just $4. On top of a series of Thomas & Friends play sets, you’ll also find price drops on Spongebob Squarepants toys, early development coding kits, and some of Fisher-Price’s Think & Learn sets. Head below for some of our top picks from the sale.
Today’s Fisher-Price Deals:
- Think & Learn Code-a-pillar $20 (Reg. $35)
- Think & Learn Rocktopus $18 (Reg. $31+)
- Thomas & Friends Super Cruiser $19.50 (Reg. $25)
- DoodlePro Slim $9 (Reg. $12+)
- Thomas & Friends MINIS 10-pack $8 (Reg. $15)
- Thomas & Friends Small Engine 3-pack $15 (Reg. $25)
- Patient and Doctor Kit $11.50 (Reg. $15+)
- And many more…
While we are talking about deals for the kids, Amazon still has some great deals on books, the My Partner Pikachu interactive toy is still down at a new Amazon low, and the Play-Doh deals continue today from $7.50. Plus, be sure to check out our top five kids subscription boxes for learning this summer from $13.
More on the Fisher-Price Think & Learn Code-a-pillar:
- Early coding and problem-solving toy for preschoolers ages 3-6 years
- 1 motorized head and 5 permanently attached segments
- Each segment has a dial for kids to turn to program a path for Code-a-pillar Twist
- 1,000+ possible combinations
- Includes volume control, light-up eyes, and fun sound & light effects
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!