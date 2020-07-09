Amazon 1-day Fisher-Price sale from $4: Coding kits, Thomas and Friends, more

- Jul. 9th 2020 7:54 am ET

50% off From $4
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off Fisher-Price toys, play sets, and more. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings. A perfect chance to score some new gear to keep the kids busy or just to scratch some upcoming birthday gifts off your list, the deals start from just $4. On top of a series of Thomas & Friends play sets, you’ll also find price drops on Spongebob Squarepants toys, early development coding kits, and some of Fisher-Price’s Think & Learn sets. Head below for some of our top picks from the sale.

Today’s Fisher-Price Deals:

While we are talking about deals for the kids, Amazon still has some great deals on books, the My Partner Pikachu interactive toy is still down at a new Amazon low, and the Play-Doh deals continue today from $7.50. Plus, be sure to check out our top five kids subscription boxes for learning this summer from $13.

More on the Fisher-Price Think & Learn Code-a-pillar:

  • Early coding and problem-solving toy for preschoolers ages 3-6 years
  • 1 motorized head and 5 permanently attached segments
  • Each segment has a dial for kids to turn to program a path for Code-a-pillar Twist
  • 1,000+ possible combinations
  • Includes volume control, light-up eyes, and fun sound & light effects

