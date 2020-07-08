Amazon kids’ book sale from $5.50: Daniel Tiger, National Geographic, more

Amazon is now offering Daniel Tiger’s Friendly Songs Early Bird Sound Kids’ Book for $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $11, today’s deal is nearly 50% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This interactive song book features loads of Daniel Tiger artwork and characters (including Katerina Kittycat, O the Owl, Miss Elaina, and others). It also has a series of colorful buttons to play each of the on-board songs and the lyrics to go with them. This book is designed to help “little ones develop fine motor…and literacy skills.” The officially licensed song book carries solid ratings from hundreds at Amazon. Head below for more deals on kids’ toys and books.

If the Danial Tiger option above isn’t catching your eye, we also spotted some great deals on National Geographic Little Kids hardcover books at Amazon today. The “First Big Book of…” series provides a more educational experience and is now up to nearly 50% off. All of the discounted options below carry solid 4+ star ratings as well:

But if you don’t think the kids’ books will keep your little monsters busy, we have some other deals to browse through. Firstly, Crayola crayons and more are still starting from $0.50 alongside Play-Doh sets from $5. The My Partner Pikachu interactive toy is now at a new Amazon all-time low and you’ll find a series of LEGO building kits still on sale from $12 right here.

More on the Daniel Tiger’s Early Bird Sound Book:

Sing along to favorite songs from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood! The lyrics for each song are accompanied by Daniel Tiger artwork, and the matching audio button plays the tune. Pushing the buttons helps little ones develop fine motor skills, and singing builds early literacy skills. Perfect for all Daniel Tiger fans! Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood interactive board books feature scenarios and music from the top-rated series for preschoolers on PBS KIDS.

