HORI’s Switch Playstand hits new Amazon low at $28.50 (30% off), more from $10

- Jul. 9th 2020 8:43 am ET

0

Amazon offers the HORI Nintendo Switch Multiport USB Playstand for $28.41 shipped. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer is good for a nearly 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $1.50, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. HORI’s Multiport Playstand imbues your Switch with four USB-A ports as well as a USB-C charging input. It’s a perfect option for connecting multiple wired controllers or peripherals to your hybrid console. It also gives you the ability to adjust the Switch’s viewing angle, something the Switch’s flimsy built-in kickstand can’t accomplish. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 265 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the HORI Nintendo Switch Lite Tough Pouch for $10.55. Down from its $17 going rate, today’s offer is $3 under the previous discount and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Sporting a compact design, this pouch protects your Switch Lite with a rigid exterior and internal padding to keep both the handheld and some games stowed away safely. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Over in our apps and games guide you’ll find plenty of ways to expand your Switch’s library, and even more. Nintendo also just announced that it would be adding Donkey Kong Country to its Switch Online service later this month alongside some other titles. Get all the details right here.

HORI Switch Multiport USB Playstand features:

Great for local multiplayer on the go! enjoy using your favorite wired Nintendo Switch peripherals in tabletop mode with the multi port USB play Stand by HORI. Connects up to four Nintendo Switch compatible USB devices at once. Charges as you play using your Nintendo Switch AC adapter. Adjusts to the perfect angle for the BEST multiplayer experience then folds up for transport to your next battle. Take your multiplayer experience anywhere with multi port USB play Stand by HORI.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Hori

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go