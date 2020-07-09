HORI’s Switch Playstand hits new Amazon low at $28.50 (30% off), more from $10

Amazon offers the HORI Nintendo Switch Multiport USB Playstand for $28.41 shipped. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer is good for a nearly 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $1.50, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. HORI’s Multiport Playstand imbues your Switch with four USB-A ports as well as a USB-C charging input. It’s a perfect option for connecting multiple wired controllers or peripherals to your hybrid console. It also gives you the ability to adjust the Switch’s viewing angle, something the Switch’s flimsy built-in kickstand can’t accomplish. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 265 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the HORI Nintendo Switch Lite Tough Pouch for $10.55. Down from its $17 going rate, today’s offer is $3 under the previous discount and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Sporting a compact design, this pouch protects your Switch Lite with a rigid exterior and internal padding to keep both the handheld and some games stowed away safely. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Over in our apps and games guide you’ll find plenty of ways to expand your Switch’s library, and even more. Nintendo also just announced that it would be adding Donkey Kong Country to its Switch Online service later this month alongside some other titles. Get all the details right here.

HORI Switch Multiport USB Playstand features:

Great for local multiplayer on the go! enjoy using your favorite wired Nintendo Switch peripherals in tabletop mode with the multi port USB play Stand by HORI. Connects up to four Nintendo Switch compatible USB devices at once. Charges as you play using your Nintendo Switch AC adapter. Adjusts to the perfect angle for the BEST multiplayer experience then folds up for transport to your next battle. Take your multiplayer experience anywhere with multi port USB play Stand by HORI.

