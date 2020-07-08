Nintendo has now announced it will soon be adding the beloved Donkey Kong Country to Switch Online. After announcing monthly new additions to its growing NES and SNES online game library would be no more, Nintendo has added a few notable titles since then, and is continuing that trend later this month anyway. Head below for more details on Donkey Kong Country for Switch Online and the two other new titles coming to the service.

Just as a quick refresher, the Nintendo NES and SNES game library is available to anyone with a Switch Online membership. Available at no extra cost for members, the growing classic game library features 85 classics, including everything from Super Mario Kart and Super Mario World to Star Fox 2, Super Punch-Out, Rygar, Wild Guns, and many others. Switch Online goes for $20 per year or you can put down $35 to have the whole family covered for 12 months.

Donkey Kong Country comes to Switch Online

Fast forward to today, and three more titles are being added to the collection headlined by 1994’s Donkey Kong Country. The game was lauded for some of the most breathtaking visuals of the era, not to mention the break-neck platforming and plethora of hidden secrets to uncover. It is certainly among the best and most welcomed additions to the lineup yet.

Armed with chest-pounding muscle, mighty barrel rolls, and awesome vine-swinging skills, Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong set out to face their adversaries, K. Rool and his reptilian crew of Kremlings. Play solo, compete with a friend, or play cooperatively in over 100 levels filled with collectibles and hidden bonus levels.

Nintendo also released an interesting little Donkey Kong Country Classified Information video showcasing “secrets to get extra lives, go beyond 100% completion, and more!”

On top of Donkey Kong Country, today’s update also includes the SNES’s Natsume Championship Wrestling, which features “12 outrageous wrestlers” an interesting grappling system and “over 50 moves to master.” The Immortal, on the other hand, is an NES-era RPG that has players exploring the “Labyrinth of Eternity,” and dungeon diving to uncover the mysteries of ancient ruins.

Donkey Kong Country, Natsume Championship Wrestling, and The Immortal will land on Switch Online come July 15, 2020.

9to5Toys’ Take

While Natsume Championship Wrestling and The Immortal, might not be as nostalgia-filled as Donkey Kong Country for most gamers, Nintendo tends to pair up the big name titles with more obscure experiences. Either way, with every addition the Switch Online service and the NES/SNES library that comes with it become even more valuable to gamers.

