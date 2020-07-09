NEOGEO’s hybrid Arcade Stick mini console + 20 games falls to $100 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro for $99.99 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $130, today’s deal is within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is essentially a gamepad and a console in one with 20 built-in SNK fighting games. Ready to connect to your big screen over HDMI at 720p, it can also be used as a controller for PC, NEOGEO mini, and Android devices. Other features include a 3.5mm audio jack, an SNK-style electrostatic joystick, and the ability to connect additional NEOGEO mini game pads for 2-player action. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

As we mentioned above, this model can be connected to the big screen but it does not come with the HDMI cable required to do so. The AmazonBasics HDMI cables starting from $6 Prime shipped are a great way to ensure you’re ready to go on day one without spending a fortune.

However, if the fighting game-focus of the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro isn’t working for you, take a look at the NEOGEO Mini console instead. Packed with 40-games ranging from fighters to side-scrolling action and more, it comes in at $51 on Amazon where it carries solid ratings. And we still have a notable offer running on the comparable NEOGEO Mini Pro bundle at $40 off as well.

Or just sign up for Twitch Prime and score the 20+ free SNK games the service is offering this summer.

More on the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro:

Comes preloaded with 20 of SNKs best retro fighting games for you to choose from. Use a HDMI cable to attach your arcade stick Pro to your TV to play in Console mode. Hook up NEOGEO mini game pads for some multiplayer action. The arcade stick Pro also has the ability to connect to your computer, a NEOGEO mini or an Android device to unlock even more ways to use this unique device. You also have the ability to rearrange the buttons.