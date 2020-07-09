Save 28% on Samsung’s 1080p SmartThings Cam at its lowest price yet of $64

Amazon currently offers the Samsung SmartThings Cam Indoor Security Camera for $63.91 shipped. Typically fetching $90, today’s offer is $6 under our previous mention and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s SmartThings Cam works as both a standalone security camera as well as one that can integrate with the brand’s other smart home gear. You’ll benefit from 1080p feeds, object detection that can tell the difference between a dog and an intruder, and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars and it carries #1 best-seller status at Amazon. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Ditch the SmartThings support and save even more with the best-selling Wyze Cam at $26 instead. Bringing this into your smart home yields 1080p video, support for Alexa, and a magnetic base that you can mount just about anywhere. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 41,000 customers.

While you’re upgrading your smart home setup, have a look at the discount we spotted on the August Smart Lock Pro this morning. Saving you 36%, it has now dropped to the second-best price this year at $146. That’s on top of the Philips Hue Smart Dimmer for $20 and everything else you’ll find in our guide right here.

Samsung SmartThings Cam features:

A Full HD camera delivers a clear, detailed view, allowing you to monitor your home 24 hours a day from the convenience of your smartphone, tablet, Samsung TV or fridge. The SmartThings Cam intuitively distinguishes between a person and an object, alerting you immediately if necessary, while minimizing false triggers.

