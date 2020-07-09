August Smart Lock Pro drops to second-best price this year at $146 (Save 36%)

Amazon currently offers the August Smart Lock Pro with Connect bridge for $146.19 shipped. Down from $230, today’s offer is good for a 36% discount, marks the second-best we’ve seen this year, and comes within $6 of the 2020 low. Touting HomeKit support out of the box, the August Smart Lock Pro pairs over Bluetooth. But with the included Connect adapter, you’ll be able to control the smart lock over Wi-Fi as well. That adds Alexa and Assistant control into the mix, alongside remote access and integration with a variety of other smart home platforms. Over 5,500 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More details below.

A notable addition to complete the package would be to use your savings on the August Smart Keypad. This accessory brings a number pad into the mix for entering pin codes for those times when digging a phone out of your pocket is inconvenient. It’ll only run you $55 at Amazon, meaning you’ll still make out for less than the featured bundle’s usual price.

We’re also still tracking a $40 discount on the more entry-level August Smart Lock at $79.50, if the featured deal has some features that you won’t take advantage of. Then go check out all the other deals you’ll find in our smart home guide this morning. Notably, the Philips Hue Smart Dimmer has fallen to $20, and brings some more traditional control to your connected setup.

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect features:

Change the way you access your home with this August Smart Lock Pro. It uses secure Z-Wave technology to automatically lock and unlock your doors as you approach them, and it lets you monitor who leaves and arrives with an activity log app on your smartphone. This August Smart Lock Pro lets you generate access keys for family and friends.

