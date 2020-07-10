Monopoly’s Marvel Edition Board Game now just $9 for today only (Reg. $30)

- Jul. 10th 2020 12:02 pm ET

Get this deal
REg. $30 $9
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is now offering the Monopoly Marvel 80 Years Edition Board Game for just $9 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $30, it currently fetches a bloated $38 on Amazon and is now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. Featuring visuals by Alex Ross, this version of the classic showcases themed-board pieces and artwork covering over 80-years of Marvel comics. Slightly tweaked rules introduce a Catalogue Card space as well as Marvel-themed properties, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At just $9, today’s offer puts the Marvel board down at one of the best Monopoly prices out there. The classic version sells for $16 while Ms. Monopoly goes for just under $11. However, for something even more affordable, the Monopoly Deal Card Game comes in at under $8 and provides quick, streamlined matches that take about 15-minutes to get through.

We also still have great deals running on the official XCOM board game as well as Above and Below right here. And you can still print off free versions of Pandemic Hot Zone North America as well as Cards Against Humanity Family Edition.

More on the Monopoly Marvel 80 Years Edition Board Game:

The Monopoly: Marvel 80 Years Edition board game is a celebration of Marvel’s epic catalogue of comics. With gameplay inspired by the Marvel Universe and iconic Marvel artwork — including art by Alex Ross — this game is a must for Marvel fans. Properties include Covers, Marvel Knights, and Team Leaders, and instead of houses and hotels, this edition features Issues and Omnibuses. The last player left when all other players go bankrupt, is the winner.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
REg. $30 $9
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best GameStop Deals

Best GameStop Deals

GameStop features deals across all platforms and gaming systems: PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, Wii U and much more
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
Hasbro

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard