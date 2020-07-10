TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch automates overhead lights for $20 (23% off)

- Jul. 10th 2020 11:58 am ET

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa HS220 Smart Dimmer Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $26, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Helmed by Alexa and Assistant support, this in-wall dimmer switch doesn’t require an additional hub. Other notable features include support for scheduling, a built-in brightness indicator as well as on/off switch, dimmer buttons, and more. With over 1,500 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating. Hit the jump for additional details.

If installing an in-wall switch is out of the question, or should you simply prefer the form-factor of a smart plug instead, consider picking up a 2-pack of TP-Link’s Mini Smart Plugs for $17. Here you’ll score similar functionality to the Kasa Dimmer Switch, but without the built-in lighting controls.

For those that find going with the smart plugs to be the right option, we’re still tracking a discount on a 4-pack of TP-Link’s connected outlets. That’s on top of a selection of Amazon Echo devices priced from $17.50 and everything else in our smart home guide.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch features:

Control your environment with this TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi light switch. The scheduling feature lets you program multiple ambient settings for specified times of the day, and the Wi-Fi connectivity offers convenient remote access to functions via Amazon Alexa, Microsoft Cortana and the Google Assistant. This TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi light switch has a dimmer for maximum precision.

