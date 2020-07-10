Amazon’s Echo lineup starts at $17.50 as various models go on sale

Amazon is discounting most of its Echo lineup today with free shipping available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Echo Flex mini smart speaker at $17.49. Regularly $25, today’s deal returns to the Amazon all-time low price and equates a 30% savings. This mini speaker delivers Alexa in a small footprint, allowing you to tuck the virtual assistant away in your bedroom, office, or other quarters or your home. You’ll have full access to Alexa, music streaming, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional Alexa deals in today’s sale.

Other notable Echo deals include:

Citizen’s Alexa-enabled Smart Wall Clock is also on sale at this time, dropping to $61 and hitting a new all-time low. Check out yesterday’s coverage for additional details on how you can save on this timepiece.

Echo Flex features:

Make any space a little smarter – This plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home.

Alexa is always happy to help – Manage your day. Get instant information. Check weather and traffic on your way out.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

