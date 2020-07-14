Kids’ outdoor toys and play sets from $4: Melissa & Doug, Play-Doh, more

- Jul. 14th 2020 11:14 am ET

From $4
0

Amazon is now offering the Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Pretty Petals Sprinkler Toy for $9.40 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $20, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Designed to promoted active play, this children’s sprinkler is constructed from “durable materials for outdoor use.” It features 12 flowers that each squirt water from the sturdy green-colored base. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for more kids’ toy deals.

Today’s kids’ toy deals:

In case you missed it this morning, Amazon is offering some serious deals on NERF blasters, Hasbro toys, and more starting from under $4 in today’s Gold Box deals. And be sure to swing by our roundup of kids subscription boxes for learning this summer from $13.

More on the Melissa & Doug Pretty Petals Sprinkler:

  • Children’s sprinkler
  • Features 12 Pretty Petals flowers that each squirt water
  • Constructed from durable materials for outdoor use
  • Promotes outdoor active play and develops coordination

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $4
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
Melissa & Doug

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard