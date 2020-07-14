Kids’ outdoor toys and play sets from $4: Melissa & Doug, Play-Doh, more

Amazon is now offering the Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Pretty Petals Sprinkler Toy for $9.40 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $20, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Designed to promoted active play, this children’s sprinkler is constructed from “durable materials for outdoor use.” It features 12 flowers that each squirt water from the sturdy green-colored base. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for more kids’ toy deals.

Today’s kids’ toy deals:

In case you missed it this morning, Amazon is offering some serious deals on NERF blasters, Hasbro toys, and more starting from under $4 in today’s Gold Box deals. And be sure to swing by our roundup of kids subscription boxes for learning this summer from $13.

More on the Melissa & Doug Pretty Petals Sprinkler:

Children’s sprinkler

Features 12 Pretty Petals flowers that each squirt water

Constructed from durable materials for outdoor use

Promotes outdoor active play and develops coordination

