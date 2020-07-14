Logitech’s Multi-Device Slim Wireless Keyboard drops to all-time low at $41

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard for $41.15 shipped. Down from $50, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a savings of 18% and marks the very first discount we’ve seen to date. Whether you’re looking to add a lightweight keyboard into your Chromebook, smartphone, or computer setup. Logitech’s K580 is up to the task. Alongside a full layout with a number pad, there’s also an integrated stand for propping up a tablet and other devices. You’ll be able to choose between Bluetooth and USB connectivity, with 24-month battery month and multi-device functionality completing the package. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you can live without the multi-device functionality found in the lead deal, then consider bringing home this highly-rated ultra-slim Bluetooth keyboard for $17 instead. This alternative matches the Logitech model’s compact, chicklet switch design but ditches the higher-end feature in order to save you some extra cash. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

Or should you be in the market for some gaming peripherals, this morning’s Razer Gold Box is filled with various accessories for your battlestation starting at $10. That’s on top of everything else in our PC gaming guide.

Logitech K580 Slim Wireless Keyboard features:

Type on your Chromebook or smartphone for effortless multitasking with this Logitech slim wireless keyboard. The built-in easy switch lets you pair and alternate multiple devices quickly, while the slim keys offer a comfortable, quiet typing experience. This Bluetooth-enabled Logitech slim wireless keyboard includes an auto-sleep feature that is activated when you’re not typing to ensure long battery life.

