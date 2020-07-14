Peak Design’s Everyday Messenger V2 hits new all-time low at $150 (Save $100)

B&H is currently offering the Peak Design Everyday Messenger Bag V2 for $149.97 shipped. Typically fetching $250, like you’ll find at retailers like Adorama, today’s offer is $57 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low. This messenger bag was designed with storing a 15-inch MacBook in mind thanks to a dedicated sleeve. There’s also plenty of extra storage with its FlexFold dividers that can be reconfigured to your liking. Everything is wrapped in a weatherproof canvas with an internal durable poly-cotton material on the inside. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for more.

While the featured deal does include some internal compartments for keeping gear nice and tidy, those with a larger everyday carry may not find it up to the task. That’s where Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer comes in, which sells for $24 at Amazon. The various woven elastic straps keep your gear held snuggly in place, and there’s room for everything from wall chargers to cables and more.

If you’d prefer something a bit sportier, Under Armour’s Grdian Backpack has dropped to a $53 at Amazon, saving you $47 from its usual going rate. You’ll also find additional ways to upgrade your everyday carry in our Mac accessories guide.

Peak Design Everyday Messenger V2 features:

Designed for the photographer, traveler, urban commuter, and everyone in between, the charcoal Everyday Messenger 15″ Version 2 from Peak Designshowcases smart features to meet your day-to-day needs. The Messenger holds a full-frame DSLR and up to two lenses, thanks to the two origami-inspired adjustable touch-fastening FlexFold dividers. Simply remove the dividers if you prefer to carry books or overnight essentials.

