Today only, Sony’s top-end ANC wireless headphones are $220 (Reg. $350), more

Today only, Woot offers the Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $219.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, these headphones typically sell for $350 before dropping to $278 recently at most retailers like Amazon. Sony’s high-end wireless headphones deliver best-in-class ANC, up to 30-hours of playback and support for LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, and AAC wireless codecs. Tap controls offer access to Google Assistant, playback and more. We called them “the new ANC king” in our hands-on review and rated 4.6/5 stars.

(Update 7/14 8:10 a.m.): Amazon is offering the Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds in black for $178 shipped. Regularly up to $230 or so, today’s is deal is matching the Amazon low on this colorway and is the best we can find. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers.

Save further and still enjoy active noise cancellation with COWIN’s E7 wireless headphones. These are a #1 best-seller at Amazon with up to 30-hours of battery life and 40mm drivers. Of course, you’ll miss out on Sony’s sleek design and best-in-class active noise cancellation, but the price difference is tough to beat. Learn more here.

Prefer AirPods? Apple’s wired case model is currently on sale at $134, which is amongst one of the best offers we’ve tracked at Amazon to date and a $25 savings from the regular going rate. Learn more here in our coverage from the weekend.

Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Headphones feature:

Wireless Bluetooth & NFC Tap Technology

Built-In Rechargeable Battery

Up to 30 Hours of Playback with BT+ANC

LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, AAC Wireless Codecs

Foldable Design with Swivel Earcups

Active & Automatic Noise-Canceling

Tap Controls for Audio & Calls

Comfortable & Lightweight Design

Includes Stereo Connector Cable

