AirPods with Wired Charging Case now $134, down $25 from the regular price

Amazon offers the second-generation Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $134. Free shipping is available for all. That’s down $25 from the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon to date.

Apple’s second-generation AirPods feature the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. AirPods are arguably the best earbuds in this price range, and even more so at today’s price drop, making it a great time to dive in.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save roughly 50% and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

For a more traditional wireless design, consider the V-MODA Crossfade 2 at $250. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and a great price on this stylish pair of over-ears.

Apple AirPods feature:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!