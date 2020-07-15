Best Buy bundles select Chromebooks with Sony ANC Headphones (Up to $350 off)

- Jul. 15th 2020 2:22 pm ET

0

Best Buy is currently bundling a selection of Chromebooks with a FREE pair of Sony WH-CH700N ANC Headphones. You’ll need to be enrolled in Best Buy’s Student deals (it’s free to sign-up) and then add the headphones to your cart. Our top pick is on the the 15-inch Samsung Chromebook 4+ 1.1GHz/4GB/128GB for $329 shipped. Down from $379, today’s offer amounts to $250 in total savings with the headphones thrown in and marks the best discount we’ve seen to date. Samsung packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB of solid-state storage into its Chromebook 4+ alongside a metal housing. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 10.5-hours of battery life per charge, as well as Google Assistant features and more. Then in terms of ports, there’s two USB-C as well as a USB 3.0 slot. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 415 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for more.

Other notable Chromebook deals include:

We’re currently still tracking an all-time low on Acer’s compact Chromebook 311, which has dropped to $230. Or if you’re in the market for a new tablet, this morning we spotted a selection of refurbished iPad Pros from $600.

Samsung Chromebook 4+ features:

Stay productive with this Samsung Chromebook 4 plus laptop computer. The Intel UHD integrated graphics produce quality visuals on the 15.6-inch display, while the 128GB hard disk drive provides ample storage for your files. This Samsung Chromebook 4 plus laptop computer has an Intel Celeron N4000 processor and 4GB of RAM for fast and responsive performance and Bluetooth connectivity for fast data transfer.

