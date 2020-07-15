DJI Osmo Pocket hits new Amazon all-time low, now $250 (Up to $150 off)

- Jul. 15th 2020 7:24 am ET

$250
Amazon offers the DJI Osmo Pocket Handheld Camera for $249.99 shipped. Regularly up to $399, today’s deal is $50 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. DJI Osmo Pocket delivers buttery smooth image stabilization thanks to its 3-axis system. Inside you’ll find a 1/2.3-inch sensor that enables 80-degree field of view and support for 4K video at 60fps or 1080p at 120fps. Still images are captured at 12MP. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those looking to save further may want to consider this 3-axis iPhone and Android gimbal from Zhiyun. It’s roughly $150 less than today’s lead deal but still offers many of the same features. You won’t get a built-in sensor here, however. This model strictly uses your smartphone’s camera to capture content.

We also still have a fairly notable deal on Zhiyun’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal at $49. That’s good for around 20% off the regular going rate and one of the best offers we’ve tracked. It won’t deliver nearly the level of functionality seen in the featured deal above, but there’s still a lot to like here.

DJI Osmo Pocket features:

3-Axis Mechanical Gimbal: The Osmo Pocket camera is equipped with a remarkable 3-axis stabilized gimbal and a new algorithm that ensures a control accuracy of ±0.005° and maximum control speed of 120°/s. Amazingly Powerful Performance: Osmo Pocket snaps photos in stunning detail, thanks to a 1/2.3-inch sensor, 80° FOV, and f/2.0 aperture. It can also shoot 4K/60fps video at 100Mbps and photos at 12 MP with a pixel size of 1.55 μm for footage worth sharing every time.

